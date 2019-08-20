Sunny Leone, who continues to be the most googled celebrities in India according to August 2019 records, is creating waves on the internet with her striking hot pictures. The bombshell surpasses Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Canadian-Indian beauty has been trending on the internet, courtesy her latest pictures in a white polka dot dress. In one of her pictures, Sunny Leone can be seen sitting by the piano with sheer elegance. She captions the beautiful post as “Pretty Woman moment hehe.” The ‘Pink Lips’ actor looks hot as she completes the look with hoop earrings and black strappy sandals. The picture radiates elegance.

Sunny Leone has done debut in Malayalam cinema with the film Rangeela, which will also star Krrish Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Salim Kumar. Produced by Jayalal Menon, the film has hit the screens. Other than this, Sunny will be seen playing a cameo in Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming comedy cop spoof Arjun Patiala.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s hot pictures: