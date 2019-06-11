Bollywood actor Sunny Leone likes to keep her hands full with good projects. From hosting Splitsvilla to her movies to music videos, she is a stunner of her own. Though she has a hectic schedule, she always takes out time to spend with her husband Daniel Weber and her three children. The couple is often spotted together by paparazzi on dinner dates and film screenings. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share an adorable picture along with her hubby Daniel as they dine together and sip wine.

As per her post, the much on love couple was celebrating their new creative venture and they also announced the news through social media. Sharing the post, she wrote, “When you want to do something new in life , go for it !!! Try it , maybe it works or maybe it fails !!! Either way you tried !!! Cheers to our newest and most creative new venture yet !!! It’s going to be amazing !!! Follow @theartfusionjuhu for all details !!! Opening soon !!! @dirrty99.”

The duo is all set to open a new store of creativity in Mumbai named ‘The Art Fusion Juhu’. In the picture, Sunny looks hot in a black strapless dress while Daniel looks handsome in a black tee and wide smile.

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, Sunny has shared her picture in a golden fitted strappy kurta with zari work on it. She paired it with a long skirt. The whole look was completed with a mirror work net dupatta. Sunny Leone looked amazingly beautiful with her hair tied up in a ponytail and her makeup was on point with smokey eyes. While sharing the pictures, she mentioned the people behind this look: “Outfit: @ease_kv, @viralmantra; Jewellery: @arvinofashions; Styled by @hitendrakapopara; Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25; HMU @tomasmoucka, @jeetihairtstylist”.



On the professional front, she has wrapped up the shooting of reality show Splitsvilla 12. Sunny has been roped in for a horror-comedy Coca Cola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi and will be making a cameo in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer film Arjun Patiala.