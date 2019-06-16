On the occasion of Father’s Day, Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share an adorable post featuring her husband Daniel Weber and her three kids, elder daughter Nisha Kaur and twins Asher-Noah Singh. In the four frame picture, Daniel can be seen posing happily with his three babies and the last frame featuring lip-lock between the couple. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Our lives are beautiful because you are in it…Our lives are safe because you protect us…Our lives are grand because you give us your whole heart…Everyday you love us and protect us and help us become a better version of ourselves…I love you so much baby and happy fathers day to the best dad and husband ever. Our lives have light because of you! @dirrty99. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her picture extending her support and rooting for no rains during the India vs Pakistan match. In the photo, she can be seen donning a floral cream coloured crop top and pastel pink shorts. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, sunglasses, subtle makeup and glossy lip shade. As per her caption, she is rooting for India and we can all relate to it. She captioned it, “Anyone in need of a #Sunny day? #SunnyLeone #IndiaVsPakistan #GoAwayRains (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.