Sunny Leone, who was last seen opposite Arbaaz Khan in the 2017 movie Tera Intezaar, has a lot of projects lined up in her film kitty. Adding yet another movie to her pipeline, Sunny had earlier revealed that she would next be starring in KokaKola, which is supposed to be a horror-comedy.

Recently, the star icon shared BTS pictures from the sets of KokaKola. She looks super hot in a shimmery grey dress with hair tied. She completes her look with a subtle makeup and nude orange lipstick.

In one of her interviews Sunny had told a news agency, “The genre of KokaKola does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for the film, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

Take a look at the picture here:

For KokaKola, Sunny Leone even learnt a local dialect used in Uttar Pradesh. The bombshell took to her Instagram to share a video of her speaking in UP tone. “When you are so much into the character!! 😂 #SunnyLeone #MethodActing #kokaKola #UP #BihariDialect”, Sunny captioned the video.