Hot actor Sunny Leone keeps on flooding the internet with her steamy hot photos and videos. After releasing her sensual song with Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘Battiyan Bujhaado’ from Motichoor Chaknachoor film, Sunny shared a BTS video from the rehearsals of the song where she forgot the dance steps. The bombshell has the ability to mock herself as she posted a video of herself forgetting the dance step. Sunny shared the blooper with an interesting caption, “My “Mein bhul gayi” moment during the rehearsal of #BattiyanBhujhado with @nawazuddin._siddiqui”.

She has once again created internet buzz with her sensuous look in a red hot saree. In the video, Sunny can be seen wearing a georgette red saree with a silver blouse and rose gold belt. The Pink Lips actor completed the look with nude makeup, blow-dried hair and glossy lips. She accessorized the appearance with red round earrings.

Take a look at the video:



Motichoor Chaknachoor’s Battiyan Bujhaado song was released on Wednesday and since then it has garnered over 3,84,553 views. In the song Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen dancing with Sunny Leone in a club. This will be the first time Nawaz will be seen in this avatar.

Watch the full song here:

Motichoor Chaknachoor is the story of two lovers Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty who are desperate to get married but can’t due to the external factors. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘s character is jobless and has an unstable financial status, Athiya Shetty wants to marry an NRI so that she can live abroad.

The film is releasing on November 15th, 2019.