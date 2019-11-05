Bollywood actor Sunny Leone who is currently seen as a hot host in Splitsvilla 12, has interesting projects under her kitty this year and will be enthralling her fans with her movies and music videos. Being an avid social media user, she doesn’t miss giving her fans sneak peek into her day to day routine and activities. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture in a brick red-printed crop top and paired it with beige pants.

Sunny Leone has never missed a chance to show her hotness. Recently, in a series of pictures shared by her, the actor continues to set fashion goals on social media. Surrounded by sand and cactus, the Pink Lips actor accessorized her outfit with statement earrings and a pair of smart shades. As for footwear, Sunny completed her look with black boots.

With subtle makeup and nude lipstick, she kept her hair open and wore sunglasses – we just can’t stop gushing over her.

Have a look:

Yesterday Sunny shared a different look from the same place and we can’t handle too much of hotness.



On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.