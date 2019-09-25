Sunny Leone is one of the hottest actors in the industry and she has proved every time that she has the style credentials to match the trends. Sunny turned many heads as she showed off her envy-inducing legs in a statement yellow skirt with a white top. The yellow mini-skirt emphasises on her toned legs which she boosted with a pair of white shoes. Keeping her makeup to the minimal and flaunting her new look, the actress posed for a few photos before walking away with her team to the sets.

While sharing the sun-kissed picture, Sunny wrote, “Time for a #Sunny day!! 🌞”. The pic is sure to drive away your mid-week blues. Sunny Leone looks like an absolute chic in the photo. She completed the look with cool shades and red lips making the most of her naturally striking features.

Take a look at Sunny’s picture:

Sunny Leone features in the most searched celebrities on Google and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Yesterday she took to Instagram to share her picture in a stylish and classy yellow and golden work gown with a high thigh slit. She teamed up her look with a pair of statement earrings and peach lipgloss. With bronze eye shadow and left her tresses open but styled them perfectly to ace the wet look, the diva surely nailed the look with her beauty.

According to a report in Mid-day, Sunny has been approached for Ekta Kapoor’s web series based on Kama Sutra. The ALTBalaji series will be set in the 13th century. The series will revolve around the women of the Goli community of Rajasthan, who used to serve as mistress to the kings.