Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has never failed to impress her fans and fashion police with her breathtaking looks. From casual wear to gorgeous dresses and gowns, she has nailed every look with utmost grace and elegance. Recently the hot actor went on a date with the strongest man on VMate as her Mr V (winner of VMate’s New Year Dhamaka campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall). Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone has shared a series of her pictures in a gorgeous black floral dress which she wore on a date.

Sunny teamed up the look with shimmery makeup, highlighted cheeks, a pair of earrings and a dash of pink lipstick. She has styled her hair with soft curls. She is donning a beautiful outfit from Delhi based designer Radhika Sharma.

Sharing the post, Sunny Leone wrote, “Pretty pretty dress!! . Lips: #Rooberry by @starstruckbysl Outfit @rashikasharmaofficial Jewellery by @esmecrystals Styled by @hitendrakapopara Assisted by @shiks_gupta25 @sameerkatariya92 Shot by @sjframes”.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s pictures:

Earlier, Sunny had shared an array of pictures along with her husband Daniel Weber as they enjoy in Thailand. She captioned it, “Love this look! Thanks Hitesh!”.



On the work front, ‘Veeramadevi’ (The lady warrior) is an upcoming Indian Tamil language historical period drama and war. The film is written and directed by Vadivudaiyan starring Sunny Leone in her Tamil debut as the eponymous character, alongside Navdeep Nassar and Srinath in supporting roles.