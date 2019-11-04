Sunny Leone has never missed a chance to show her hotness. Recently, in a series of pictures shared by her, the actor continues to set fashion goals on social media. Surrounded by sand and cactus, the Pink Lips actor takes the lead in a stunning yellow and brown outfit and completes with a belt and black boots. Sunny Leone deserves a ramp walk treatment in this dress but instead strikes a pose in a desert.

Sunny accessorized her look with sunglasses, subtle makeup and bold pink lipstick. She kept her hair open and wore a military cap – we just can’t stop gushing over her.

She even credited hair clothes in her caption “Lips: #WildCherry by @starstruckbysl, Top: @sheinofficial, Pants: @chique_factor, Accessories: @bellofox, Sunglasses: @iarrasunglasses, Styled by @hitendrakapopara, Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92, HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist”

While sharing a series of pictures, Sunny wrote, “It’s all about the swag!!”

Here are Sunny Leone’s latest pictures:



A few days ago, Sunny Leone had shared a new video in which she is seen as a superhero. The video opens with Sunny walking into what resembles a control room and soon, she takes us to the top of a building from where we can see an entire city burning. She jumps to rescue the city, does her work swiftly and calls for her supercar. While Sunny looks gorgeous in her black superhero suit, the VFX is rather amateurish and resembles a video game.