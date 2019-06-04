Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has wrapped up the shooting of Splitsvilla 12. She also has interesting projects under her kitty this year and will be enthralling her fans with her movies and music videos. Being an avid social media user, she doesn’t miss giving her fans sneak peek into her day to day routine and activities. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture in leopard print dress and looks sexy, as always.

She completed her look with a pair of earrings, minimal makeup and a ponytail. For the photo, she posed with her arms up holding the tail of her dress. She can also be seen flaunting her midriff abs in the picture. She captioned the post, “Meow!”. Her photo has now taken the internet by storm and has fetched over six lakh views in just a few hours.

Check out her picture here:

View this post on Instagram “Meow!” A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 3, 2019 at 8:08am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her picture donning a shimmery purple outfit teamed up with a pair of statement earrings, perfect eye makeup and a stylish hair bun. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Ole! #SunnyLeone.”(sic)

View this post on Instagram Ole!! #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 1, 2019 at 1:05am PDT



A few days back, her dance video has also taken the internet by storm. They can be seen grooving to Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock song. While sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “And it’s a wrap!!”.



On the professional front, Sunny will be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi. She has been roped in for horror-comedy film Coca Cola. She will also be seen making a cameo in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer film Arjun Patiala.