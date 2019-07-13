Actor Sunny Leone, who is known for her bold and hot pictures, has set the temperature soaring with her latest photo. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a multi-colour floral crop top and high-slit skirt. With purple lipstick, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls, she looks hot, as always. In the photo, she can be seen giving a sultry pose and as per the captions, her killer expressions is her mood right now.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Mood. (sic)”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram Mood 😍 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 12, 2019 at 4:20am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her funny picture in which she has lifted her head up in whiffing expression with her eyes closed, taking in a supposed smell. Sunny can be seen sitting on a huge tire, donning a white spaghetti top knotted at the waist, paired with a black lower, holding on to a hefty hammer. She explained in the caption that read, “I think I smell pizza!!” (sic).

View this post on Instagram “I think I smell pizza🍕!!” 😅 #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 10, 2019 at 10:20pm PDT



A few days back, her viral video where her friend can be seen sitting on her lap. In the clip, Sunny moves her lap back and forth and sings a lullaby for her friend and in the end, trips her from her lap. Well, the video will remind you of the pranks you play on your friends. The hilarious video will leave you in splits. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Oh @shiks_gupta25 my sweet little friend!! Haha you had no idea what I was gonna do. lol love ya Sssiiiiikkkkkaaa!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in horror-comedy Coca Cola and Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.