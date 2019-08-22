Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is currently in Dubai to launch new brand store ‘Brands4U’ in Dragon Mart. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen enjoying ice skating as she thanks her fans for the 25 million Instagram family. In the video, she ice skates like a pro and it will leave you stunned. Dressed in a yellow shirt and black denim, she has completed her look with nerdy specs and skating wheels.

In the video, she says, “Hey guys, I am so happy and so thankful for 25 million Insta family. Thankyou for being a part of her small world. I love you guys.”

Her video is going viral and has fetched over two lakh views within a few minutes.

Sharing the video, she captioned it as, “Yoo hoo! We are now a 25 Million strong insta family and still going strong!!Thank you everyone for such much love and support #SunnyLeone #25MillionStrong. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she uploaded her photos in a yellow crop top and white pants. She completed her look with a white jacket and matching coloured sneakers. With subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick, she looks nothing less than a boss lady. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Hello Vacation!! Well sort of… A little bit of work and a little bit of fun!! Love Dubai. (sic)”



A few days back, her “pretty” monochrome picture of herself on social media. She took to Instagram to share the black-and-white image, taken by her husband Daniel Weber. In the picture, Sunny looks stunning in a polka-dotted dress. “‘Pretty Woman’ moment hehe,” she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram “Pretty Woman” moment hehe Photo by @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:26pm PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in horror-comedy Coca Cola. She will also be seen in the Malayalam film Rangeela and in the Tamil film Veeramadevi.