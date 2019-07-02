The rains in Mumbai are making the life of Mumbaikars difficult due to waterlogging and local trains disruption. Not only this but at least 18 people have died as a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Malad East. Now, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone took a sarcastic dig at Mumbai rains. She took to Instagram to share her picture in her emerald green night suit where she can be seen comfortably sitting on a couch and sipping her coffee as she looks outside the window. In the caption, she asks a question if it is raining and then says that she didn’t notice the incessant rains in Mumbai.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Is it Raining ??? Didn’t notice. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Sunny Leone is known for her quirky captions and funny tactics. Earlier, her video went viral on social media in which she gives out hilarious commentary of one of the episodes of Kumkum Bhagya. Sunny managed to not only make fans double down with laughter but also actress Nargis Fakhri. Sunny can be seen donning an emerald green satin nightsuit as she sat bare feet by her bedside, watching the television screen on mute. Filling in for the voice over with her commentary, Sunny was at it for good two minutes. She captioned the video as, “Acting workshop 101 What I do to prepare for my next… Thanks so much Kumkum Bhagya and @itisriti @shabirahluwalia one of the best past times is when I can actually watch your show WITHOUT my silly commentary of course! God Bless!” (sic).



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in horror-comedy film Kokakola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi. Apart from this, she is all set to sizzle your screens with her dance number in Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala.