Juggling good projects currently in her kitty, Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone has worked really hard to make her niche in Bollywood to give it all up. Hence, fans were in for a shock to hear that their favourite star might be opting for a career shift or so the diva’s latest hot picture suggested.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny posted a smouldering frame where she can be seen posing on a crane, standing on one of its huge wheels, donning a blue crop top, paired with a blue jacket and orange skirt. Pulling back her hair in a high ponytail, Sunny sported light brown sunglasses and neon yellow shoes with a dab of crimson lip-tint to complete her look. The post was captioned in jest as, “Career change!? LOL #SunnyLeone” (sic) and instantly collected close to 2 lakh likes in an hour.

For the uninitiated, Sunny Leone has worked in Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Mastizaade, among several others. She has also won millions of hearts with her sexy and breathtaking performances in item songs such as Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Kamakshi, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Piya More, Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La, Chaap Nishna, among several others which have garnered millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Sunny Leone was last seen in the Zee 5 original series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Sunny has also been roped in for a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola. Talking about the film, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

She is currently busy shooting for the reality show Splitsvilla 12. She will also be seen making a cameo in Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala.