Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is celebrating her Christmas with her husband Daniel Weber and three adorable kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber. From decorating the Christmas tree to twinning in similar outfits, the duo will give you major couple goals. Taking to Instagram, Sunny has shared her hot picture in off-shoulder satin dress as she turns into a ‘naughty elf’. For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, a pair of earrings and a dash of red lipstick. Striking a sultry pose, she will definitely make your Christmas hotter.

She captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas from one naughty elf to all of you!! Hope it is amazing and be safe everyone!! (sic)”

Her husband Daniel Weber also shared some adorable pictures from the Christmas celebrations. In the photos, the duo can be seen twinning in similar red t-shirt and blue pyjamas as they strike a pose near the Christmas tree. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Merry Christmas!!! Happy Hanukkah!!! 😍 @sunnyleone xoxo. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas!!! Happy Hanukkah!!! 😍 @sunnyleone xoxo A post shared by Daniel “Dirrty” Weber (@dirrty99) on Dec 25, 2019 at 1:33am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a white floral crop top and trousers. She teamed up her look with blush, smokey eyes and a dash of lipstick. She wrote, “Loved this 2piece cord Outfit 🙂 Lips: #Kissmepink by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @mirrorthestore Accessories: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”