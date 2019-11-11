Sunny Leone is one of the hottest actors and dancers in the Industry. Wherever she dances, and on whatever song she performs, we can’t afford to miss her and it’s a fact that the video is watched on repeat. Her item numbers from ‘Baby Doll’ to ‘Laila Mein Laila’, all went viral in no time. Recently, she took to Instagram, to share another video from her dance rehearsal where she can be seen performing on ‘Laila Mein Laila’ song from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees.

In the video, she can be seen flaunting her sexy dance moves and booty along with background dancers. She can be seen donning a white crop top teamed up with black tights and a red shirt tied around her waist. Not only she grooves to ‘Laila’ but also gets quirky by saying ‘goodbyes’ in different languages.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Messing around on sets 😂 *sound on* #SunnyLeone #macarena🎙

A few days ago, she shared a full-fledged video on Laila. Watch :

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.