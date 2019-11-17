Bollywood hot actor Sunny Leone’s Sunday is much shinier than anybody else and the proof of it is her latest Instagram pictures. Ogling fans over her latest chic look, THE ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ took to the photo-sharing app to share her hot pictures in white shirt teamed up with an ultra shimmery knee-length skirt and undoubtedly, she looks glamorous.

She has teamed up her look with a pair of silver earrings, watch, subtle makeup, a dash of pink lip shade and kept her hair natural. Striking a sexy pose for the click, she raises the mercury bar.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Lips: #Kissmepink by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @mirrorthestore Accessories: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @saurabhdambiwal. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, flaunting her brat side, she has got herself clicked with a luxurious car leaving her husband Daniel Weber jealous. Making most of her Dubai trip, she looks hot in lowers teamed up with a yellow top, denim jacket and nerdy specs as she strikes a pose with the car. The picture was captioned, “Shopping in style with this baby!! #nofilter needed 🙂 Dubai! Jacket and sweats by: @mirrorthestore (sic).” Quick to comment and give us a wiff of evident jealousy, Daniel wrote, “You brat !!! (sic).”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.