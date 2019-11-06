Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is happy and proud today as her beauty brand ‘Star Struck by Sunny Leone’ has been awarded ‘Breakthrough Beauty Brand of the Year” by asiaSpa India. The event was held in Mumbai and for the special occasion, she opted for a sexy maroon dress. She completed her look with matching pair of earrings, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and maroon lip shade. She has styled her hair in soft curls and looks absolutely hot in the photos.

The pictures are viral on social media and have fetched over three lakh likes within a couple of hours. Sharing the hot pictures from the award function, she wrote, “Verified

Thank you @asiaspa.india for awarding @starstruckbysl – “Breakthrough Beauty Brand of the Year”.. So proud Outfit: @supriamunjalofficial Accessories: @aquamarine_jewellery Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist Shot by @sjframes. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her candid pictures from the sets of Splitsvilla 12. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a red crop top teamed up with beige loose pants and black boots. With a pair of funky earrings, sunglasses and a dash of nude lipstick, she looks gorgeous.



Recently, she has shared a video flaunting her superhero avatar. Sunny and husband Daniel Weber have unveiled Kore — the superhero who is arriving “to finish all evil”, in Sunny’s words. “The concept of a superhero is something that Daniel and I have been working on for a while, which gave birth to the superhero Kore, here to finish all evil,” said Sunny, who is seen sporting a figure-hugging costume and blonde hair in a video that features her as the superhero.



On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.