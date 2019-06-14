Sunny Leone is creating her niche in Bollywood with interesting projects under her kitty. From Splitsvilla 12 to horror-comedy Coca Cola, she is taking up new challenges in her career. Apart from her films, she is known for her social media appearance. With her bold and sexy pictures, she has a huge fan following of 22.7 million. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her another hot picture in a pink floral crop top and thigh-high slit skirt teamed up with a pink shrug. She completed her look with loose curls, subtle makeup, pink lip shade and a pair of earrings. In the photo, she walks in the middle of the forest as she gets clicked.

She captioned it, “Follow your dreams even if it means creating your own path !!!! #SunnyLeone. (sic)”

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Hi!! 😍 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 13, 2019 at 6:15am PDT



Earlier, she has announced her new venture along with husband Daniel Weber. The duo is all set to open a new store of creativity in Mumbai named ‘The Art Fusion Juhu’. Sharing the post, she wrote, “When you want to do something new in life , go for it !!! Try it , maybe it works or maybe it fails !!! Either way you tried !!! Cheers to our newest and most creative new venture yet !!! It’s going to be amazing !!! Follow @theartfusionjuhu for all details !!! Opening soon !!! @dirrty99.”



Recently, Sunny has been into the buzz for learning a new dialect for her film Coca Cola. In an interview with IANS, the actress shared, “When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things – be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right.”

Apart from this, she will also be making her Bollywood debut with Veeramadevi.