Bollywood hot actor Sunny Leone is currently shooting in Mumbai for her horror-comedy film KokaKola. Now, her pictures from the sets of the film have gone viral and she looks dangerous in the photos. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a ghost avatar and still manages to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She teamed up her look with matching sneakers. The sequence also features Bigg Boss fame Mandana Karimi. She can be seen donning a white crop top teamed up with denim shorts and a black shrug.

The ghostly makeup of Sunny Leone in the sequence hints that she is playing the role of a spirit and tries to scare Mandani in the sequence. The angry expressions and sexy avatar will definitely blow your mind away.

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, talking about the film, Sunny said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for ‘Coca Cola’ we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

She has also made a style statement at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. For the glamorous event, she opted for a shimmery one-shoulder silver dress. She teamed up her look with matching heels, a pair of earrings, bold lipstick and hair tied in a neat bun. Taking to Instagram, she has shared the photos and wrote, “Loved this look last night. Thanks everyone for working, tucking, pulling, sewing, brushing…and making me feel amazing.(sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy with the reality show Splitsvilla 12. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.