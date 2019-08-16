On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sunny Leone had a grand celebration as her three kids, elder daughter Nisha Kaur Weber tied Rakhi on the wrist of her twin brothers Asher-Noah Singh. Not only that, but even Sunny tied the Rakhi on her Splitsvilla co-host and friend Rannvijay Singh. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the series of photos from the celebrations.

In the pictures, Sunny Leone looks stunning in cold shoulder blue top and denim skirt as she ties Rakhi on Rannvijay’s wrist. In other pictures, Asher and Noah Weber adorably look at the Rakhi’s tied on the wrist while Nisha poses happily in between her brothers. Sunny also helps Nisha to tie the knot and the pictures will just brighten up your day.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “About our very special Raksha Bandhan day! @dirrty99 @hitendrakapopara @rannvijaysingha @jeetihairtstylist Nisha Noah & Asher @rohitkverma. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo:



Sunny, who is all set to host Splitsvilla 12 has also shared the promo of the show. In the promo, contestants compete with each other, fight, cry, have fun and looks like this year’s reality show will be bigger and better. She captioned it as, “Love is easy. There’s a reason no one’s ever said that! Wanna know what I am talking about? Watch @mtvsplitsvilla starting tonight at 7 PM only on @mtvindia. (sic)”



On the day of Rakhi, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share the pictures from their family celebrations. Some of the celebrities include Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in horror-comedy Coca Cola and Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.