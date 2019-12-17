Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently attended the launch event of a short film titled ‘Ave Maria’ which is based on children suffering from trauma due to sexual abuse. For the event, she opted for a white tank top teamed up with a denim jacket and trousers. She completed her look with white heel boots, a pair of earrings, a matching neckpiece, perfect makeup, and bold red lipstick. She styled her hair in loose curls leaving the tresses to fall back.

In the pictures, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie while in other photos, she is striking a pose with the director of the short film Omung Kumar. Her denim-on-denim look has been applauded by many and her photos have gone viral. The post has fetched over three lakh likes within an hour and still counting.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “About last night…. so happy to support this short film. We all should be hold our children a little closer and watch for the signs of trauma from sexual abuse. Great initiative guys!! Ave Maria. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded a video grooving to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello popular song ‘Senorita’. Dressed in a white top teamed up with denim jacket, she goes all sultry as she smiles, pouts, blows kisses and grooves to the song.

View this post on Instagram Good night!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 16, 2019 at 10:52am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.