Amping up our drooping Sunday moods this week is Laila Mai Laila star Sunny Leone whose latest hot and sexy pictures have set the Internet on fire despite the biting cold outside. Exuding sheer party vibes, Sunny looks dressed to kill and her flood of pictures on her social media handle are proof.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a hot black strap top paired with denim shorts and a denim jacket with red kiss marks. Accessorising her look with a pair of red cat-eye glasses and black boots, Sunny wore a luscious pink tint on her lips to amp the hotness quotient. The pictures were simply captioned with credits and a “Hello Ji (sic).”

Earlier, on the occasion of Christmas, she has shared her pictures with her husband Daniel Weber and her adorable kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber. She also shared a hot picture in an off-shoulder satin dress suggesting to turn into a ‘naughty elf’. Opting for subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, a pair of earrings and a dash of red lipstick, Sunny struck a sultry pose and fans Christmas turned hotter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”