The stunner of an actress Sunny Leone has a great sense of style and looks gorgeous in whatever she dons. With a figure to die for and looks that could kill, the Ek Paheli Leela fame can make anything look sexy. Recently, Sunny Leone left us swooning over how drop-dead gorgeous she looked, in the pictures on social media. She wore a golden fitted strappy kurta with zari work on it. She paired it with a long skirt. The whole look was completed with a mirror work net dupatta. Sunny Leone looked amazingly beautiful with her hair tied up in a ponytail and her makeup was on point with smokey eyes.

Sunny Leone looked too hot for words. She also wore a matching watch and a pair of earrings that added the perfect amount of bling to her glance. While sharing the pictures, she mentioned the people behind this look: “Outfit: @ease_kv, @viralmantra; Jewellery: @arvinofashions; Styled by @hitendrakapopara; Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25; HMU @tomasmoucka, @jeetihairtstylist”.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s picture:

Sunny Leone gained popularity in India in 2011 with Bigg Boss 5. Later on, in 2014, she started hosting MTV Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singh and Nikhil Chinapa. In 2012, we saw Sunny Leone on a big screen when she made her debut in Jism 2.

Sunny Leone has worked in movies like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and One Night Stand, to name a few.