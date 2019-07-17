Bollywood’s hotshot Sunny Leone is a diva who is known for her beauty never leaves a chance to make her fans fall head over heels in love with her. The Pink Lips actor is not only beautiful inside out but also has an amazing sense of fashion. Recently, Sunny decked up like a glamorous actor and we bet no one can take their eyes off her.

Sunny Leone is the ultimate fashionista and carries an unmatchable aura with her. The star decided to deck up in a subtle attire for a recent event and took everyone’s breath away. She completed her look with soft curl hair, red bold lips and kohled eyes.

The 38-year-old Sunny, chose to dazzle in a beige outfit and everything about her look was bright, bold and beautiful. She paired up her dress with big earrings. She looks so stunning, and it will be hard to not skip a heartbeat after getting a glimpse of her avatar.

Check Sunny Leone’s pic here:

Recently, Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share pictures with husband Daniel and it will steal your heart. In the photos, they can be seen posing happily and smiling in each other’s arm. Daniel looks at Sunny adorably while Sunny smiles.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in horror-comedy Coca Cola and Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.