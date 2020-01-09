Sunny Leone might not be very much active in Bollywood films of late but the actor is very much alive on social media. She often treats her fans and followers with sexy and hot pictures. The actor who recently made headlines for rehearsing a special song for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film, Motichoor Chaknachoor’ took to her Instagram handle and shared a flying kiss video where she can be seen killing it with her earrings and a flying kiss. She captions the video as, ” On? Off? Mood!! Lol

Off to Thailand!!”.

Sunny Leone is making the most of her holiday time. Earlier she was in Dubai and now she has jetted off to Thailand with husband Daniel. She has shared a flying kiss boomerang video with her fans to make their hectic day go well.

Take a look at the viral video of Sunny Leone:



Sunny, who is a mother of three kids, one daughter and twin sons, is known for her hard work. In an interview to a daily, the actor said that she wants her kids to know that their parents worked hard to become successful in life. She said, “I want my kids to know that I worked hard to achieve whatever I have today. I want them to know that I have never cheated anyone and I wasn’t a stealer. I want my babies to know that their parents, Daniel and I, were honest people and did their work with conviction and dedication. I am not too worried about what they want to do with their lives when they grow up because I am sure they will make sense of this world do what they love. But Daniel and I want them to know that we have always earned our space, wherever we’ve been.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.