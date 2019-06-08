Sunny Leone is known for having curvaceous body and the mantra behind it is her core workout session that involves boxing, headstand, back slip and a lot of cardio. She motivates her fans to stay fit with her fitness videos and pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture where she can be seen gearing up for her training in boxing and we are left smitten by her look. Dressed in a white crop top and black lowers, she has completed her look with minimal makeup and both sides braided hair. She can also be seen wearing boxing gloves and staring at the punching bag.

She captioned it, “GAME ON!” (sic)

The picture is going viral and has clocked over five lakh likes within a few hours.

Check out her picture here:

Recently, she has shared her hilarious video from the Bharat premiere. In the video, she can be seen holding two boxes of popcorns and on another hand, she is carrying a samosa. She says that she has a lot of time to eat before the premiere but her other friend keeps stealing her food. She also reveals that she food bombed because her friend named Sunny Rajani was trying to steal her food. She captioned the video, “About last night! Sorry for the f-bomb! But he was trying to steal my food!! Seriously @sunnyrajani.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, she has wrapped up the shooting of reality show Splitsvilla 11. Sunny has roped in for horror-comedy Coca Cola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi and will also be seen making a cameo in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer film Arjun Patiala.