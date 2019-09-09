Sunny Leone is making waves with her fashion statements and superb acting skills. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2, recently shared some of the gorgeous photos from her recent photoshoots. The actor is in Kochi for an event and wore a sexy white crop top with white pants. She looked hot as ever at the launch of a new store.

Sunny Leone completed the look with minimal makeup, open hair and pink and blue statement earrings. While sharing the pictures with her fans, Sunny wrote, “Thank you for a great event and opening of the newest Danube Properties office in Kochin!!! @danubeproperties @rizwan.sajan @atifrahman”.

She even credited the people behind this diva look, “About yesterday’s look! Loved every part of it 🙂 Outfit: @ourlovelabel, Accessories: @bellofox, Styled by @hitendrakapopara, Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92. HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairtstylist”.

Take a look at Suny Leone’s pictures in a white outfit:

Sunny has worked in mainstream films which were followed up with Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Tera Intezaar. Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. Talking about it, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”