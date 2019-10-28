Sunny Leone is one of the hot actors who keeps on flooding the internet with her steamy hot photos and videos. After releasing her sensual song with Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘Battiyan Bujhaado’ from Motichoor Chaknachoor film, Sunny has now shared a new dance video from the rehearsals of a show (Abhimanyu: The Fastest Feet) from Gujarat. “Practice makes Perfect”. Something HUGE coming soon! Stay tuned for more details @abhimanyuthefastestfeet @sandeepmahavir

#AbhimanyuTheFastestFeet #SunnyLeone #broadway #musical #ahmedabad #Bookmyshow”, Sunny captions the video.

Abhimanyu: The Fastest Feet is a musical broadway style of practising dance journey of a Kathak dancer from a small village of Rajasthan who rises from ashes and makes India proud. With the storyline based on the struggle of Indian Kathak dancer, it throws light on the rich art and culture of our country right from the varied dance styles, festivals and our Indian traditions which makes our country unique on the whole world of the globe.

Watch the video of Sunny Leone’s dance here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.