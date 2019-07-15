Sunny Leone is ruling YouTube with her new sensuous and hot song ‘Love Funk’ where she is seen as a mermaid, wiggling on a rock in a fishtail costume. Funk Love is from the film Jhootha Kahin Ka which features Rishi Kapoor and Jimmy Sheirgill. The song is sung by rapper Honey Singh, the song goes by catchy lyrics which are pulling the attraction of the audience. The song is creating waves and has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube.

When a portal asked Sunny Leone about playing a mermaid for the first time on screen, she said, “This was something that I had never done before and I am very excited to know what my fans have to say about this new look, so I can’t wait for the song to be out.”

In the song, Sunny Leone is wearing a blingy orange blouse with mermaid costume. She groves around with actor Sunny Singh, who was seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the role of Titu.

Sunny Leone also took to Instagram to share the happiness. She wrote, “Hey everyone! I am so happy that my new song ‘Funk Love’ has already crossed 10 Million views!! 😍💃 Can’t wait for @jhoothakahinka to hit theatres on 19th July!!”

Watch the video song of ‘Funk Love’ here:

Jhootha Kahin Ka is set to hit theatres on July 19. The film is expected to be a madhouse comedy directed by Smeep Kang.

Sunny Leone has performed another dance number Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda in Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film, Arjun Patiala.