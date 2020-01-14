Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are back to the bay after their trip to Thailand. After feeling blessed with their visit to Thailand’s local temple, the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport walking hand in hand as Daniel cannot get his eyes off his wife Sunny. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a slew of pictures as they walk smiling and holding hands.

In the photos, she can be seen looking gorgeous in black top teamed up with checkered trousers and a matching jacket. Daniel can be seen twinning in a black t-shirt, denim, and a cap. The ‘Baby Doll’ star feels lucky the way Daniel looks at her and feels honoured walking hand in hand with the love of his life.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “The way he looks at me…. I’m so lucky! Walking hand in hand in life with this man is a honour! @dirrty99 My lion jacket by @richagoenka and styled by @hitendrakapopara Lips: #BerryGlimmer by @starstruckbysl. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her photos from her last visit to the local temple in Thailand. Sharing the post, she wrote, “One last stop at this beautiful local temple. Prayed and felt great to be blessed by the Buddhist Monk. Love it here in Thailand! And all with my best friend @dirrty99 Can anyone translate my number “58” ?? #thailand #bangkok.” (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”