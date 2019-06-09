Earlier, she has shared a hilarious video of herself from the Bharat premiere. In the video, she can be seen holding two boxes of popcorns and on another hand, she is carrying a samosa. She says that she has a lot of time to eat before the premiere but her other friend keeps stealing her food. She also reveals that she food bombed because her friend Sunny Rajani was trying to steal her food. She captioned the video, “About last night! Sorry for the f-bomb! But he was trying to steal my food!! Seriously @sunnyrajani.” (sic)
On the professional front, she has wrapped up the shooting of reality show Splitsvilla 12. Sunny has been roped in for a horror-comedy Coca Cola. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi and will be making a cameo in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer film Arjun Patiala.