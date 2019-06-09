Sunny Leone who recently has wrapped up the shooting of Splitsvilla 12 shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber on Instagram which speaks volumes about their love for each other.

The couple is head-over-heels for each other and their latest post says it all. In the still, Sunny can be seen goofing around while her husband Daniel Weber cannot get his eyes off his lady. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “Peace on Earth ✌️.” While Sunny looked stunning in a grey dazzling lehenga, Daniel looked dapper in his black blazer.