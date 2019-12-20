Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has recently shot for the fashion magazine and has been sharing stunning pictures from the photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her picture in a gorgeous white-silver gown. In the picture, she can be seen donning an off-shoulder sparkling silver-white gown with flurry net work. She completed her look with lip gloss, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, highlighted cheeks. She accessorised her look with a couple of rings and hair styled in soft curls.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Love this shot for @fablookmagazine Lips: #WildCherry by @starstruckbysl Styled by @hitendrakapopara @milliarora7777 HMU @devinanarangbeauty @jeetihairstylist Wearing @shilpiahujaofficial Jewels by @vishaljewellersmn Shot by @trishasarang Fab Mag managed by @akshat_gutgutia. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her hot pictures in a white tank top teamed up with a denim jacket and trousers. She completed her look with white heel boots, a pair of earrings, a matching neckpiece, perfect makeup, and bold red lipstick. She styled her hair in loose curls leaving the tresses to fall back. In the pictures, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie while in other photos, she is striking a pose with the director of the short film Omung Kumar. Her denim-on-denim look has been applauded by many and her photos have gone viral. Sharing the post, she wrote, “About last night…. so happy to support this short film. We all should be hold our children a little closer and watch for the signs of trauma from sexual abuse. Great initiative guys!! Ave Maria. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.