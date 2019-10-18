There is no compensation for a mother’s love as no amount of it could ever be enough for us and making us crave for sheer maternal pamperings, early Friday morning, is Splitsvilla 12 host Sunny Leone whose adorable camaraderie with her son in the latest picture is enough to melt our hearts. Going viral in less than an hour of upload, the monochromic picture speaks volumes about their bond.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny shared the picture where the diva is seen standing on a pathway, adoringly looking at her son held in her arms who in return, looked back with a million dollar smile on his face. The picture’s caption revealed, “Dance rehearsals 6am-9am… But made it in time to see you off to school. Feeling blessed! (sic).”

A few days back, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were seen throwing a lavish birthday party as daughter Nisha turned four years old. The Frozen-theme was is enough to set the Internet gushing as pictures and video flooded straight out of the party showing the room decorated to look like the kingdom of Arendelle.

For the uninitiated, Nisha was adopted by Sunny in July 2017 from Latur. Later, the couple gave birth to two sons through surrogacy and named them Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.

On the professional front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Koka Kola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.