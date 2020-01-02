The entire world was lit with joy and happiness yesterday because of New Year 2020. Social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the festival. Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities were not behind when it came to celebrating the festival. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Saif Ali Khan, the celebrities have swooned us away with their adorable Christmas posts. And now, Sunny Leone is the new entry in the list. The actor has shared some amazing and hot pictures wishing her fans a New Year with her plans.

Sunny Leone, who is known for quirkiness and bold avatar, has shared a series of pictures of her where she tells her Instagram fans about her New Year plans. She will start her year in Dubai as she needs to relax for a few days. The actor has been busy with her work in 2019. Sunny’s new year days starts with relaxation and rejuvenation. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she wrote, “Starting my new year with a few relaxing days in Dubai!! Love the pretty pink #Kissmepink shade by @starstruckbysl on my Lips 😍💄 #sunnyleone”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”