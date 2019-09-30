Sunny Leone is raising the temperature and how! The actor, who recently rocked the red carpet of the 10th anniversary of Vogue Beauty Awards in a silver gown, turns up the heat on social media yet again. Sunny is currently in Chennai for a promotional event and her looks for the night are something which we can’t take our eyes off her.
For the event, Sunny opted for a gorgeous printed gown. She can be seen flaunting her toned legs from the high slit. She looks hot in this summery dress. Sunny accessorised the look with blue shimmery earrings, subtle makeup, watch and hair softly curled. She completed the look with a broad black belt with added definition to the outfit.
Sunny Leone is currently hosting a reality show Splitsvilla 12 and keeps giving fashion goals to her female fans. Known as ‘Baby Doll’, the actor is often seen wearing breezy outfits and summer-friendly colours. This time too she nailed the look with her beauty.
While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sunny Leone wrote, “About Last Night”
Take a look at drool-worthy Latest pictures of Sunny:
PC: Instagram.com/sunnyleone/
Talking about her current projects, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her pictures from the sets of the film have gone viral and she looks dangerous in the photos. She opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She teamed up her look with matching sneakers.
PC: Yogen Shah
On the personal front, Sunny and husband Daniel Weber’s three kids Asher, Noah and Nisha rule social media with their adorable pictures. The cute twins are loved by the paparazzi, who follow them closely. A few days ago, baby Asher was making headlines as he was being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s son Taimur Ali Khan. On this, Sunny said that she doesn’t care about what people speak on social media because issues will always come and go.