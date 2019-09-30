Sunny Leone is raising the temperature and how! The actor, who recently rocked the red carpet of the 10th anniversary of Vogue Beauty Awards in a silver gown, turns up the heat on social media yet again. Sunny is currently in Chennai for a promotional event and her looks for the night are something which we can’t take our eyes off her.

For the event, Sunny opted for a gorgeous printed gown. She can be seen flaunting her toned legs from the high slit. She looks hot in this summery dress. Sunny accessorised the look with blue shimmery earrings, subtle makeup, watch and hair softly curled. She completed the look with a broad black belt with added definition to the outfit.

Sunny Leone is currently hosting a reality show Splitsvilla 12 and keeps giving fashion goals to her female fans. Known as ‘Baby Doll’, the actor is often seen wearing breezy outfits and summer-friendly colours. This time too she nailed the look with her beauty.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sunny Leone wrote, “About Last Night”

Take a look at drool-worthy Latest pictures of Sunny: