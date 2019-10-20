The sizzling actor Sunny Leone never feels awkward from showing her affection for bae-turned-husband Daniel Weber. They always give the best couple goals and today, on Sunday the scorching actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram from Daniel’s birthday. The pics show Sunny passionately kissing her love of life publicly

On his birthday, the Pink Lips actor has shared a PDA-filled picture with dearest hubby. Much like the teenagers in love, they posted a picture of kissing each other in an adorable manner. Sharing the picture on social media, she captioned, “Even after so many years together I still can’t believe how in love I am with you @dirrty99 You are strong, brave, so so smart, loving, generous, caring, selfless and above all the most amazing husband and father! Happy birthday my love!”

Sunny Leone makes an effort to make Daniel feel special on his birthday. Sunny looks hot in a bright yellow long dress and on the other hand, the birthday boy is dressed in a basic grey t-shirt paired with a black cap.

Check Sunny Leone’s pictures:



The couple celebrated the birthday with their large family and their children surprised them with paintings.

Take a look at the pics:

Both of them have embraced parenthood for the second time with the birth of their twin sons, through surrogacy. The couple, who adopted a baby girl last year, are now parents to Asher and Noah.