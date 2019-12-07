Sunny Leone is amongst the most sought-after actors in the Bollywood today. She has been making waves in the country ever since she entered the industry in 2012. Her back-to-back stylish pictures are something her fans can never get enough of. Besides her public appearances, Sunny also makes sure to treat fans with her sizzling pictures. According to reports, Sunny Leone needed a break from her hectic schedules so she managed for a day to be at the world’s beautiful country Singapore. The actor is currently having the best time in Singapore and her picture from the same has taken the internet by a storm.

On Saturday, the Pink Lips actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture. She dazzled in a multi color-lined top with a pair of blue jeans. The background of the pic had skyscrapers and beautiful clouds.

As for footwear, Sunny stepped into a pair of comfortable sneakers to complete the look. So, maybe you could take cues from Sunny if you want to learn how to turn casual into chic just like that!

For her make-up, Sunny took the glam quotient several notches higher and wore nude lipstick.

Sunny Leone recently attended the Filmfare Style and Glamour Award held in Mumbai last night. For the starry affair, she opted for a gorgeous off-shoulder dark blue dress. Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures in the gorgeous dress teamed up with subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, nude lipstick and kohl in eyes. She has accessorized her look with a finger ring and a pair of diamond earrings. With hair styled in soft curls, she looks hot, as ever.