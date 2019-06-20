Bollywood hot actor Sunny Leone, who is known for her social media presence and quirky captions, is setting the internet on fire with her style statement and sartorial looks. Taking to Instagram today, she uploaded her picture in comfortable pastel green dress and her expressions are too funny to give it a miss. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, nude makeup and dash of pink lipstick. Well, the picture will once again make you fall in love with her.

Giving out a quirky caption, she wrote, “Seriously, that’s the first thing out of your mouth when you meet me?” #SunnyLeone. (sic)”

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photo in full sleeves red crop top teamed up with black shorts and boots. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, a soft curls ponytail and sunglasses. She captioned it, “There are no limits to what you can achieve once you set your mind to it!! #SunnyLeone.”



Recently, she also shared her photo in a white t-shirt with a slogan written ‘social media queen’. She paired it with a multicolour skirt and all we have one thing to say- HOT. The diva’s short tresses were given a wavy look and looked quite sexy on her. Sunny’s lips had a pink tint which attracts us. The stunner rounded up her look with pink earrings and we are so in love with her.

View this post on Instagram 👑 Boom!! #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jun 18, 2019 at 6:37am PDT



On the work front, she will soon be seen in comedy-horror film Coca-Cola. She is also all set to sizzle the screens with her item number in Kriti-Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala. She will be making her south debut with the film Veeramadevi.