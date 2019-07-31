One look at her latest bold and sultry picture and it would be safe to say that Jism 2 star Sunny Leone is the epitome of hotness and beauty. Redefining the Indian look, Canadian star Sunny recently treated fans to a red hot picture of herself that left the Internet smouldering under her charms.

In the picture which she shared on her Instagram handle, Sunny can be seen donning a deep-neck red blouse with golden embroidery, paired with a red lehenga with similar work and worn too low to flaunt her well-toned waist. Accessorising her look with a pair of heavy gold earrings, a maangteeka and gold ring-cum-bracelet, Sunny had her hair pulled back in a gorgeous bun. Glowing radiantly as she posed in the darkness of the night before a thick bush of red roses, Sunny let the picture do the talking as she captioned it simply with emojis.

View this post on Instagram 😘🌺🌹👰 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 30, 2019 at 11:26pm PDT

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. Talking about it, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

On the personal front, she has married Daniel Weber in 2011, and together, they have three children. The couple adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year.