The hottest actor of Bollywood Sunny Leone is winning the internet with her sensuous and sizzling gym video and her recent Instagram posts are a proof. Staying active, fit and healthy is the mantra of her life. She practices the Yoga and exercises in the gym too. Sunny has been hitting the gym regularly, giving us all inspiration to drag our lazy bodies on to the healthy road.

The Pink Lips actor took to her Instagram handle and shared two videos while working out in the gym. She is the perfect motivation and inspiration for all her fans. In the clip, Sunny Leone can be seen doing burpees, battle rope and all cardio exercises. She captioned her post as, “A strong woman is someone who knows what she brings to the table and is not afraid to eat alone!”

“Every time a woman stands up for herself; She stands up for all women!! #RepresentYourself”, she posted in another video.

Watch the videos here:



On the work front, Sunny Leone will be seen in a couple of films. She will next be seen in the horror comedy film Coca Cola, and the film will go on floors next month. In the film, Sunny will be playing a woman from Uttar Pradesh and for the same, she is working on her dialect.

Also, the makers of Arjun Patiala featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon, dropped a song from the film which features Sunny Leone’s dance.