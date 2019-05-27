The weekend party struggle for all the girls out there is too real to ever be underestimated and here is Splitsvilla judge Sunny Leone who aced the game even on a Monday night. Sharing her latest picture as she headed off to party even on the first working day of the week, Sunny looked smouldering hot and fans are not complaining, certainly not jealous.

In the shared picture, Sunny can be seen donning a sheer black cut-sleeves dress with her hair pulled back in a braided bun and optimum amount of highlighter glossing up her face. Accessorising her look with a pair of long black tassel earrings, Sunny completed her look with a luscious tint of pink on her lips but it was her eye makeup that won hearts hands down. Sporting perfect winged eyeliner that complimented her doe-eyed beauty, Sunny looked ravishing to say the least. The picture was captioned, “Eye liner game on point!! #SunnyLeone …Lips – Berry Glimmer by #StarstruckbySL” (sic).

For the uninitiated, Sunny Leone has worked in Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Mastizaade, among several others. She has also won millions of hearts with her sexy and breathtaking performances in item songs such as Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Kamakshi, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Piya More, Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La, Chaap Nishna, among several others which have garnered millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Sunny Leone was last seen in the Zee 5 original series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Sunny has also been roped in for a horror-comedy titled Coca Cola. Talking about the film, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

She is currently busy shooting for the reality show Splitsvilla 12. She will also be seen making a cameo in Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala.