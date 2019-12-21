Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is currently vacation at a beachside location and has set the mercury levels soaring with her latest hot bikini picture. This holiday season, she opted for a vacation at a picturesque location. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her video in a sexy black bikini teamed up with a scarf wrapped around her waist, hat, sunglasses, subtle makeup and a dash of red lipstick. With the beach and sand in the background, she sizzles as she takes a walk on the beach.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Holiday break!! #SunnyLeone. (sic)”

Her video has fetched over two lakh views within an hour and is still counting.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram Holiday break!! 🏖️👙 #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 21, 2019 at 12:54am PST



Earlier, the Kokakola actor was seen going all trendy in a yellow top teamed up with high-waist lose checkered pants and silver jacket. She completed her look with bold makeup, red lipstick, and smokey eyes. Needless to say, she looks hot and sexy in her latest look. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “About last night look 🙂 Outfit: @forever21_in @forever21 Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”