The first day of the week is already making us crave for the weekend but coming to our rescue just in time is Splitsvilla 12 host Sunny Leone who left the Internet drooling with her recent smoking hot picture. Sharing her post-pack-up look, Sunny set fans hearts aflutter with her viral picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny shared the monochromic picture where she can be seen donning a spaghetti top with a sheer jacket. Letting down her beautiful locks, Sunny struck a sensuous pose and captioned the post, “No Monday blues today! Ended my shoot day with this photo by @avigowariker thank you for taking this photo! Lots of love! Hair – @jeetihairtstylist Make up – @devinanarangbeauty Styling by – @hitendrakapopara (sic).”

Sunny recently rocked the red carpet of the 10th anniversary of Vogue Beauty Awards in a silver gown and turned up the heat on social media yet again. She was in Chennai earlier for a promotional event and her looks for the night made it hard for fans to take their eyes off.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is currently hosting a reality show Splitsvilla 12. Apart from the reality show, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights.

On the personal front, Sunny and husband Daniel Weber’s three kids Asher, Noah and Nisha rule social media with their adorable pictures. The cute twins are loved by the paparazzi, who follow them closely. A few days ago, baby Asher was making headlines as he was being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s son Taimur Ali Khan. On this, Sunny said that she doesn’t care about what people speak on social media because issues will always come and go.