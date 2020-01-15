Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is one of the hottest actors in the industry. She is known for her bold looks and quirky captions on social media. With 30.3 million followers on Instagram, her pictures often go viral on the internet. The ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood has now taken to the photo-sharing app to share her sultry photo in a plunging neckline blue satin dress.

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, perfect eye makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick. She accessorised her look with black heels, a pair of earrings and hair styled in soft curls.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Lips: #Cinnamon by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @forever21_in Accessories: @bellofox Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 Shot by @sjframes. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures walking hand in hand as Daniel cannot get his eyes off her at the Mumbai airport. In the photos, she can be seen looking gorgeous in black top teamed up with checkered trousers and a matching jacket. Daniel can be seen twinning in a black t-shirt, denim, and a cap. The ‘Baby Doll’ star feels lucky the way Daniel looks at her and feels honoured walking hand in hand with the love of his life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi. Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”