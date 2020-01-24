Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has recently finished the shooting of the PETA campaign and the pictures of it will be out soon. Meanwhile, the ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ has given a sneak peek from the photoshoot as she shared her pack-up shot picture from the campaign. In the picture shared on Instagram, she looks sultry hot in white top with a plunging neckline teamed up with denim.

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of pink nude lipstick and hair styled in loose curls. Needless to say, she looks sizzling hot, as always.

She captioned the picture, “@avigowariker takes the cake for always getting an amazing shot! New @petaindia campaign coming out soon…this was just our pack up shot! Can’t wait for the real campaign pic!#SunnyLeone #Peta #PostPackUpShot.” (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a sheer fish cut black dress. She completed her look with bold makeup, a pair of earrings and a dash of bright red lipstick. With hair styled in soft curls, she strikes a sexy pose in the latest pictures. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Lips: #WildCherry by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @hubschgowns Accessories: @tassels_n_dazzles Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”