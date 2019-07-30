Always making headlines for her sizzling bold pictures and sexy videos that grip the Internet in a storm the moment they are out, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone recently set fans swooning with her India look. Seen oozing oomph in her latest posts on social media, the Canadian beauty was seen flaunting her well-toned waist as she posed hotly for the camera.

In the picture that she shared on her Instagram handle, Sunny can be seen donning a beige blouse with a plunging neckline paired with a purple lehenga featuring heavy beige embroidery and a violet net dupatta held in one arm as it flowed on the carpet beneath her. Standing in the backdrop of tall candles and royal red sofa with flowers in a huge golden basin, Sunny let the picture do the talking as she captioned it simply with emojis.

View this post on Instagram 🤩👰 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 29, 2019 at 11:02pm PDT

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. Talking about it, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”

On the personal front, she has married Daniel Weber in 2011, and together, they have three children. The couple adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year.