Sunny Leone is Bollywood’s hottest actor and the most googled celebrity who is making the most of it on her Instagram. Today, she can be seen slaying in the red satin dress like a pro. Whether she is draped in a saree or a hot mini dress, Sunny always gets the attention she wants.

Sunny wears it with so much confidence that others take a backseat. However, we would still like to talk about her style quotient. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a hot and sexy video and let us tell you she just rocked in this sensuous avatar.

For the glam, Sunny Leone opted for subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, a pair of earrings and a dash of red lipstick. Striking a sultry pose, she will definitely make your day hotter. Here, she is wearing makeup from her own line, Star Struck.

Sunny is looking so pretty and beautiful in this red dress. It has embroidery work on the belt. While the actors’ sartorial choices have become quite a rage amongst the youngsters, it’s her entertainment quotient that has earned her a loyal fanbase.

Take a look:



Sunny Leone will soon be seen in the epic period drama, Veeramadevi. The makers had released a look of her from the film as we entered the year 2020. Though, any update about the film’s release is still far from sight. It has been a long time since we saw Sunny in a substantial role. She was seen in a cameo in Arjun Patiala and a special appearance in the web-series, Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.