Bollywood’s hottest actor Sunny Leone is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 and every day she shares her look from the show. As the autumn fashion transitions to fall, some changes are definitely going to take place but if there is one color that is going nowhere it is yellow. The bright sunshine color we keep constantly spotting on celebs and fashionistas.

Recently, it was Sunny Leone who owned her name as she looked super adorable and cheerful in a yellow and white striped maxi dress. The frock with a yellow belt made her look like a teenager. She completed the look with a pair of yellow heels and a floral band.

The dress had a strong retro vibe and Sunny styled it with some casual earrings and sunglasses to go with the retro vibes. She kept her hair neat and simple and her makeup naturally glowing to perfectly complement the look.

While sharing the pics, Sunny wrote, “It’s a #Yellow kind of day!! 🌞.”

Have a look here:

Not only this, Sunny celebrated her Sunday with her one and only love Daniel Weber. “Having a nice Sunday with my man @dirrty99”, read the caption.

View this post on Instagram Having a nice Sunday with my man @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 10, 2019 at 1:40am PST