When Sunny Leone is not hanging around with her kids, she is busy making heads turn on her social media handle. The actor who is known for her hotness and beauty enjoys an Instagram following of over 24.4 million. The bombshell often makes her fans go gaga with her sizzling avatar. Recently, Sunny Leone took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures from a party and needless to say, she looks ravishing.

In the pictures, Sunny Leone is a sight to behold as she wears a sexy blue and golden star high slit dress with high heels. Her makeup and hair give a unique touch to her look. “Glam from last night”, writes Sunny Leone on Instagram.

Check Sunny Leone’s look from a party:

Sunny is one of the most-followed celebs of the industry. She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans posted with pictures from her events, shoots and holidays. She is married to Daniel Weber and the couple is parents to daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher.

On the professional front, Sunny has Tamil film ‘Veeramadevi’ in the line-up. It is a historical period drama which is written and directed by Vadivudaiyan. She will also co-host ‘Splitsvilla’ with Rannvijay Singha.